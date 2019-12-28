Sandwich Arts Alliance to Hold Young Artist Exhibition

SANDWICH – Sandwich Arts Alliance and the Sandwich Public Schools Art department are collaborating to showcase local students in the up and coming Young Artist Exhibition which highlights the talents and creativity of local adolescent artists .

The alliance is a nonprofit organization that is giving back to the community by pulling together volunteers and material donations to offer this exhibition of student’s artwork for the public.

In the spirt of the season, the proceeds from the Holly Day raffle collected at the alliances Holiday sale was donated for the exhibition.

The Sandwich Public Schools Art Department has collected and mounted the student artwork.

The high school National Art Honor Society is also assisting with the exhibition set-up and the graphic arts department designed the poster for the event.

Elementary, Middle, and High school art departments are pitching in as well to make this a special experience for students.

A call was also sent out to home schoolers to enter their work.

The Young Artist Exhibit runs from Wednesday, January 8th to Sunday, February 2nd at the Sandwich Arts Alliance Center and is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For information on adult and children’s classes, up and coming visual art exhibitions, literary events, and performing arts, visit sandwichartsalliance.org.