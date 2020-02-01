You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sandwich Chamber of Commerce Retail Forum is Monday

February 1, 2020

SANDWICH-The Sandwich Chamber of Commerce is holding a forum for business owners, as well as retail managers and staff, on Monday, February 3.

The forum will give attendees the chance to discuss challenges within the retail industry, as well as approaches that do and don’t work. The chamber aims for these forums to provide beneficial strategies going forward.

The forum will be open to all and held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Beth’s Bakery on Jarves Street. Other forums will be held on the first Monday of every month.

To RSVP, email Donna at the chamber at info@sandwichchamber.com.

