Sandwich Considers Uses for Historic Site

February 12, 2022

 

Photo: Town of Sandwich

SANDWICH – Officials in Sandwich are considering potential uses of a historic building in the town.

The town expects to issue a request for proposals for use of the Deacon Eldred House, located at 4 Water Street, sometime in late February.

Applications that plan to maintain the property and preserve the house will be given preference.  

Officials say any proposed work done to the house must be completed in accordance with the U.S. Secretary of the Interior’s laws about historic structures.

According to Sandwich’s website, the Deacon Eldred House was originally built in 1756 and was used to host the Thornton Burgess Museum until 2013.

Questions about potential proposals can be directed to Ralph Vitacco, Sandwich’s Director of Planning & Economic Development, at rvitacco@sandwichmass.org.

More information on the Deacon Eldred House can be found on the Town of Sandwich website

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

