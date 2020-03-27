Sandwich COVID-19 Command Team Provides Update

SANDWICH – In an update for town residents, the Sandwich COVID-19 Command Team announced that all basketball courts in the town will be closed moving forward per order of the board of health.

Other recreational areas such as beaches, trails, and parks will remain open because the Command Team understands the value of open space and fresh air to support physical and mental health.

The Command Team is encouraging residents to avoid direct contact activities and to practice safe social distancing when outside in an open space.

The Command Team also provided tips to help slow the virus such as routine hand washing, making efforts to sustain personal health, eat healthy food, get a good night’s sleep, and stay home as much as possible.

For updates on the Sandwich COVID-19 Command Team, visit Sandwichmass.org.