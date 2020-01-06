Sandwich DPW Prepares For Winter Weather Season

SANDWICH – The Town of Sandwich Department of Public Works is warning the public of the perils in driving in winter weather.

The DPW has created an alert system that residents can sign up for that will alert them of information on dangerous winter weather.

“Our goal is to the best of our ability provide better communication with the public, and actively communicate to the public during storms not only via our website but also with alerts via phone or email,” said DPW Director Paul Tilton.

The DPW’s website will also be posting weekly tips on weather preparation on their website.

The town is also asking Sandwich residents to remember to not only shovel their own drive way but also to shovel the area to the left of your drive way.

If that area is not shoveled then the snow is plowed in front of your driveway by snowplow drivers. The DPW also requests drivers be courteous of snow plows while they are working.

“We ask the public to please be aware of the snow plow drivers and respect them,” said Tilton

The DPW also said that if possible the best course of action is to stay off the road entirely during winter storms if at all possible.

“If at all possible during major storms, stay off the roads, unless you absolutely have to be out there, and if you are on the roads please drive carefully and be patient.”