Sandwich Food Pantry Continues to Aid Community Amid Pandemic

SANDWICH – More clients are being taken on by the Sandwich Food Pantry as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

Executive Director of the Sandwich Food Pantry Gigi Ridgley said they’ve seen a 75 percent increase in clients in recent weeks, and over 1,100 bags worth of groceries were given out during the month of March.

Individual donations of most items and food are not currently being accepted by the pantry, but they are taking monetary donations.

“If we get a dollar, its worth five to us,” Ridgley said.

“You can buy two cans of soup and we can buy six cans of soup.”

No-contact distributions are being utilized by the pantry during the virus outbreak.

All families are receiving the same products, since they are unable to enter into the pantry to pick their specific foods. Volunteers load the groceries into cars, and also deliver food to those who cannot make their way to the pantry.

The generosity from the community has been excellent, Ridgley said, and she hopes that donations can continue to come in order to ensure that the pantry can continue operations.

“We would like to be able to just not even worry about that, to just feed whoever needs to be fed as they come,” she said.

Ridgley expects that the demand from the public will increase going forward.

For more information, including how to donate, visit the pantry’s website by clicking here.