Sandwich Health Department Gives All-Clear on Bathing Beaches

SANDWICH – The Sandwich Health Department has advised the community that all tested salt and freshwater bathing beaches meet swimming water quality.

The department has been performing weekly testing of the bathing beaches and revealed that all are well below maximum contaminate levels for E. Coli and Enterococcus.

Although the waters are within guidelines, officials also warned of Swimmer Itch, a condition caused by parasites associated with duck feces, as waters temperatures continue to warm.

Swimmer Itch appears as a skin rash that itches.

Those with symptoms should contact their doctor, as a prescription is needed.

Warming waters can also lead to more Cyanobacteria, also known as Blue Green Algae.

Cyanobacteria resembles green paint in the water and ingestion of it can cause serious illness for residents and pets.

Dog walkers are advised to be mindful of Cyanobacteria while out walking.