Sandwich Hosts Socially Distant Town Meeting

SANDWICH – Sandwich held an unusual town meeting last month.

144 people entered the Sandwich High school gymnasium to discuss several warrant items. One of the major topics discussed was whether or not the town would convert the former Henry T. Wing School into a senior citizen housing facility.

“Since we introduced the project a few months ago we’ve been getting a lot of positive feedback,” said sandwich town planner Ralph Vitacco.

After a lengthy discussion the attendees gave the 2/3 majority required to pass the article. Attendees were sat in chairs six feet apart and firefighters as well as other public officials directed the public at the entrances.

If everything goes to plan, construction could start in October of 2022.

“It’s a special property, as I’ve been saying it’s a legacy property, it’s really a gem in town, “said Ralph Vitacco.