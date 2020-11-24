You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sandwich Library Reopens at Temporary Site

November 24, 2020

SANDWICH – The Sandwich Public Library has officially reopened at a temporary site.

While their primary Main Street location undergoes renovations, services have been moved to the Sand Hill Community Center, located along Dewey Avenue.

Evening hours have been discontinued at the temporary location, although Monday hours have been added. The Dewey Avenue site will be open on Mondays through Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Library staff members anticipate that the Main Street site will be open again early next summer.

