Sandwich Man with Ties to Barnstable School is First Confirmed COVID-19 Case on Cape Cod

SANDWICH – The first confirmed case of coronavirus on Cape Cod is a Sandwich man in his 60s.

Cape Cod Healthcare announced the positive test Saturday.

Barnstable Public Schools reports that the man is the spouse of a staff member of the Barnstable Community Innovation School.

The staff member last worked on March 6 and is symptomatic and in quarantine.

In a letter to district students and staff, Superintendent Meg Mayo-Brown recommends all staff and students at the school quarantine for at least the next few days and watch for symptoms of the virus.

Symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath. Anyone with these symptoms should contact a primary care physician.

Mayo-Brown said she will communicate with the Barnstable Public Schools community as soon as the district receives more information from the Department of Public Health.

All Barnstable Public Schools are closed for at least two weeks and will undergo a deep clearing during the second week. The Innovation School will undergo a deep cleaning this week.

The school department will continue to post COVID-19 updates and resources on its website.

Mayo-Brown also reminds the entire school community of the importance of social distancing.

Sandwich’s COVID-19 Command Team said it responded immediately to follow public health protocols following the confirmed case, and that all direct contacts of the individual have been notified.

Cape Cod Hospital said the patient was admitted to Cape Cod Hospital with respiratory symptoms and was screened in accordance with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s criteria.

After the screening, the patient was approved by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health for testing.

Approximately 24 hours later, the test came back positive.

“Cape Cod Healthcare is taking every necessary precaution to keep our patients and community safe,” said President and CEO of Cape Cod Healthcare Michael Lauf.

Staff members who have come in contact with the patient are being monitored as well.

The patient will remain at Cape Cod Hospital until they can return home for the rest of the recommended 14 day quarantine period.

The patient has been referred to the DPH, which will continue to monitor the patient’s condition.

Lauf encouraged local residents to continue to educate themselves on how to prevent the spread of the virus, and to use common sense.

Cape Cod Healthcare is advising the community to take hygienic precautions, such as covering coughs and sneezes, using proper hand-washing techniques, cleaning frequently used surfaces, and staying at home when feeling sick.

Cape Cod Healthcare asks that if you are experiencing respiratory symptoms, including a fever, cough, or shortness of breath, call your primary care provider before arriving at a healthcare location.