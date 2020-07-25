Sandwich Montessori School Institutes New Elementary Program

SANDWICH – The Sandwich Montessori School is instituting a new elementary program when students return this fall.

The program will be held in an outdoor classroom on the two-acre campus while still following the Montessori curriculum, teaching children ages 6-12 in a multi-age setting.

School officials recently went before the Town of Sandwich school committee to get approval for their new micro-school elementary program.

“We’ve developed a program that relies heavily on what current research says is sound educational practices and bringing kids outdoors to learn has been something that we have been working to incorporate as one of those sound practices,” said board member Jeanine Cambra.

The move comes at a time when school districts across the Cape and Islands are determining what to do when classes resume in a few weeks.

The Barnstable Public School District recently unveiled their plans for hybrid and in-person learning for students.

The Fall River Diocese Catholic Schools District announced recently that in-person instruction will resume in classes this fall.

Others are awaiting further guidance from the state before making any decisions.