Sandwich Offices, Barnstable Transfer Station to Close for Juneteenth

SANDWICH – Town offices in Sandwich and the Barnstable Transfer Station on Flint Street will both be closed in recognition of the Juneteenth holiday.

Sandwich offices will be closed on Friday, June 18, while the transfer station in Marstons Mills will be closed on Saturday June 19.

Juneteenth, a holiday recognized by the State of Massachusetts, celebrates the end of slavery in the United States.

Nearly every state in the country has officially recognized it, and the United States Senate passed a bill earlier this week that would make June 19 a federal holiday.