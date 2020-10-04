Sandwich Officials Address Recent Virus Influx

SANDWICH – Sandwich officials recently addressed a rise in COVID-19 cases within the town.

The town is now up to 10 cases of the novel coronavirus as of this past Wednesday, something Fire Chief John Burke considers a “significant uptick” compared to recent weeks.

Director of Health David Mason noted that the cases are being seen in healthcare employees in their 50’s as well as young adults.

“These cases are not related to the (local) schools…it does not relate to this 10 that we’ve just seen,” Mason said.

Burke noted that the healthcare workers who tested positive are asymptomatic, while the young adults are college students who are studying outside of the Cape.

They are being added to the town’s count, though, since they are a part of a Sandwich household.

“So when we look at this: 10 cases is 10 cases, but we’ve at least been able to track and trace where they’ve been coming from, which is good,” Burke said.

Patients who are in quarantine are staying in touch with town health officials, while healthcare and assisted living facilities in Sandwich will be closely monitored to ensure safety.

The town reminds residents to stick with virus prevention measures, such as mask wearing and hand washing.