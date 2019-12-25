Sandwich Officials Requesting Local Recycled Shells

SANDWICH – Local shellfishermen are being asked by Sandwich’s Natural Resources Department to recycle their shells back to the town.

The recycled shells will be used to form “cultch” which is a layer of shells on the bottom of the oyster bed to aid in the growth of baby oysters.

“We really need more of this type of bottom, where the shellfish beds are, because right now we have a lot of shifting sands and the destabilization of our dunes and town neck area are well known,” said Natural Resource Director David DeConto.

Town officials hope that the policy would increase future shell fish populations by protecting from predators and prevent diseases that could be carried from shells from other areas.

Other towns across the cape have implemented similar recycling programs, including Barnstable, Wellfleet and Brewster.

“Right now our oyster bed is small, and we need to increase the bottom of Mill Creek to make it more accessible for shell fish to grow there,” said DeConto.