Sandwich Officials Warn of Mashpee-Wakeby Pond Blue-Green Algae Outbreak

SANDWICH – Sandwich health officials are warning Mashpee-Wakeby Pond visitors about an outbreak of cyanobacteria, which is also known as blue-green algae.

After investigating the situation, the town is advising residents and visitors to not use the pond’s waters for recreation for themselves or their pets.

The water should not be swam in or drank, and rinsing should be done if contact is made with the blue-green algae.

Cyanobacteria appears as a green growth at the water’s surface and slightly below the surface.