Sandwich Police Asking Public To Follow Noise Ordinances

SANDWICH – The Sandwich Police Department has received thousands of public interactions for a Facebook post it made at the beginning of this month on the topic of too much noise in the town.

“Some of us seem to think we live at Coachella, not in a town full of people who have to work in the morning,” said the Facebook post.

Sandwich bylaws state, if the noise is deemed unnecessary or excessive, and can be plainly heard from 150 feet away, it’s a violation.

Car owners are also being warned about excessive revving and modified mufflers. “Treating Cotuit Road like a drag strip? Not allowed,” the post said.

And noise from construction work or lawn maintenance should not be audible from an abutting property between the hours of 8 p.m. and 7 a.m. The police department has the power to issue fines of up to $300 per offense.

“So let’s all take it down a decibels. Sandwich is a peaceful town let’s try to keep it that way,” concludes the Sandwich PD post.