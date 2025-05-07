You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sandwich Police Asking Public To Follow Noise Ordinances

Sandwich Police Asking Public To Follow Noise Ordinances

May 7, 2025

SANDWICH – The Sandwich Police Department has received thousands of public interactions for a Facebook post it made at the beginning of this month on the topic of too much noise in the town.

“Some of us seem to think we live at Coachella, not in a town full of people who have to work in the morning,” said the Facebook post.

Sandwich bylaws state, if the noise is deemed unnecessary or excessive, and can be plainly heard from 150 feet away, it’s a violation.

Car owners are also being warned about excessive revving and modified mufflers. “Treating Cotuit Road like a drag strip? Not allowed,” the post said.

And noise from construction work or lawn maintenance should not be audible from an abutting property between the hours of 8 p.m. and 7 a.m. The police department has the power to issue fines of up to $300 per offense.

“So let’s all take it down a decibels. Sandwich is a peaceful town let’s try to keep it that way,” concludes the Sandwich PD post. 

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With:
About Jim McCabe

Jim McCabe is a native of (suburban) Philadelphia who has lived in New England and covered Cape Cod news since 2016. He is also the play-by-play announcer for the Cape-based Seahawks Hockey Club .


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 