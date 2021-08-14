Sandwich Police, Fire and the Sheriff’s Office work to locate a missing 15-year-old autistic boy



SANDWICH – The Sandwich Police Department, with help from the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Department and the Sandwich Fire Department, worked together to locate a 15-year-old Autistic juvenile Friday afternoon.

The Sandwich Police Department received a call reporting a juvenile that appeared to be in distress. He was reported to be wearing only boxer shorts and hiding in the woods away from loud noises. A description of the juvenile was given and Sandwich police responded to search the area. Barnstable County K-9 handler Hughes responded with his dog to help assist in the search. The K-9 located the juvenile at his home safely.

The Sandwich Police Department would like to thank all those that assisted in the successful search of the juvenile.