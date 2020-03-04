Sandwich Creates Coronavirus Command Team

SANDWICH – The Town of Sandwich has put together a COVID 19 Command Team that will work collaboratively and respond to any impact the COVID 19 Coronavirus has within the region.

The command team is comprised of Fire Chief John Burke, Police Chief Peter Wack, Emergency Management Director Brian Gallant, Town Manager Bud Dunham, Assistant Town Manager Heather Harper, School Superintendent Pamela Gould, Director of Health David Mason, and Public Health Nurse Joanne Geake.

“We are just trying to follow the usual protocols when there is a public health or public emergency issues that arises,” Dunham said.

“We’re just trying to be prepared.”

The command team will meet every week and the town will operate a Virtual Emergency Operations Center with the command team until further notice.

Burke will also put out an update every morning on what is going on with the virus in the town and what he is hearing.

The town is prepared for a wide variety of incidents, including a potential outbreak within the town.

“We are going to meet once a week and then if we decide if we have to do more or if something happens in our community or in neighboring towns we just feel like we’re a little more prepared,” Dunham said.

“If we don’t have to meet that would be the best news that means there isn’t anything to worry about but we just want to be prepared if something happens.”

Although the risk to Sandwich and all Barnstable County residents remains low, the risk for Influenza is currently high.

Many of the ways to help prevent colds and flu can also help to protect against other respiratory viruses.

Methods of prevention include washing your hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds, covering coughs and sneezes, and staying home if you are sick.

“For everything we are hearing it’s just try to follow normal things in terms of sanitary practices,” said Dunham.

“Washing your hands, wiping things down, and seek appropriate medical attention if you need it.”

For more information on the COVID 19 command team, visit sandwichmass.org.