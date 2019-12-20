You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sandwich to Accept Bids for Hollows Clubhouse Repairs

Sandwich to Accept Bids for Hollows Clubhouse Repairs

December 20, 2019

 

SANDWICH – Sealed bids for the repairs to the Sandwich Hollows Clubhouse’s east gable end will be accepted by the town starting Friday at 10 a.m.

Bids will be awarded at a future selectmen’s meeting. A pre-bid meeting will be held at the Sandwich Hollows Clubhouse at 10 a.m. on December 31.

Any interested bidders should attend to receive a walk-through.

Bids will be accepted until 10 a.m. on January 8 at the Town Hall Auditorium. If inclement weather or another issue or emergency causes the town’s offices to close, the due date will be pushed to the next day at the same time.

To receive information on how to bid, contact Brian Schlegel with the town’s Facilities Department at bschlegel@sandwichmass.org.

About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


