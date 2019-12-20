Sandwich to Accept Bids for Hollows Clubhouse Repairs

SANDWICH – Sealed bids for the repairs to the Sandwich Hollows Clubhouse’s east gable end will be accepted by the town starting Friday at 10 a.m.

Bids will be awarded at a future selectmen’s meeting. A pre-bid meeting will be held at the Sandwich Hollows Clubhouse at 10 a.m. on December 31.

Any interested bidders should attend to receive a walk-through.

Bids will be accepted until 10 a.m. on January 8 at the Town Hall Auditorium. If inclement weather or another issue or emergency causes the town’s offices to close, the due date will be pushed to the next day at the same time.

To receive information on how to bid, contact Brian Schlegel with the town’s Facilities Department at bschlegel@sandwichmass.org.