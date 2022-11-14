Sandwich Town Offices Closing During Relocation

SANDWICH – Town offices in Sandwich will be briefly closed to the public to facilitate their relocation.

Offices located at Town Hall and the Town Hall Annex will be closed on Friday, November 18 and Monday, November 21 as staff move to their new municipal offices.

Town departments are anticipated to open again on Tuesday, November 22 at 8:30am at the new location at 100 Route 6A.

Regular operating hours for town departments will be Monday to Friday from 8:30am to 4:30pm.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter