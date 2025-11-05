Sandy Neck Beach Park set to undergo next phase of sustainable renovations

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

BARNSTABLE – The next phase is set to commence on the Sandy Neck Beach Long-Term Coastal Resilience Project starting next Wednesday, November 12, 2025, when contractors hired by the Town of Barnstable begin efforts that will include moving the park’s iconic gatehouse inland.

The project aims to protect Barnstable’s lone public beach on Cape Cod Bay by strengthening its dune ecosystem and moving its vulnerable public infrastructure, aiding in coastal resilience efforts while protecting the public.

Access to the park’s Off-Road Vehicle Trail and its Upper and Lower parking lots will be closed during this phase, while the Marsh Trail will remain open to foot traffic only for the time being.

The Off-Road Vehicle trail may reopen after the gatehouse is relocated, while parking will be limited to the area within the gravel lot by the park entrance.

The current project timeline estimates that work will continue through the Spring and conclude by the Summer.