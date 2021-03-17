Schools Weigh Whether to Seat Students Closer Together

BOSTON (AP) – New evidence that it may be safe for schools to seat students 3 feet apart–half of the previous recommended distance–could offer a way to return more of the nation’s children to classrooms with limited space.

Social distancing guidelines have remained a major hurdle for districts across the U.S. Debate around the issue flared last week when a study suggested that masked students can be seated as close as three feet apart with no increased risk to them or teachers.

Massachusetts has backed the three-foot guideline for months. Illinois and Indiana are also allowing three feet of distance.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now exploring the idea too.

By Collin Binkley, Associated Press