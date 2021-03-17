You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Schools Weigh Whether to Seat Students Closer Together

Schools Weigh Whether to Seat Students Closer Together

March 17, 2021

BOSTON (AP) – New evidence that it may be safe for schools to seat students 3 feet apart–half of the previous recommended distance–could offer a way to return more of the nation’s children to classrooms with limited space.

Social distancing guidelines have remained a major hurdle for districts across the U.S. Debate around the issue flared last week when a study suggested that masked students can be seated as close as three feet apart with no increased risk to them or teachers.

Massachusetts has backed the three-foot guideline for months. Illinois and Indiana are also allowing three feet of distance.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now exploring the idea too.

By Collin Binkley, Associated Press

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 