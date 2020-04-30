County Health Official: Cape Cod Avoiding Surge of Cases

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable County Director of Health and Environment Sean O’Brien said there were new signs of hope in the fight against COVID-19

“In discussions with our public health workers, more than half the people who are in this cumulative cases total have recovered – people with COVID-19 recover. It is not something that stays with you forever,” O’Brien said.

“Yes people get sick and they carry the disease, but in most cases people recover.”

As of Wednesday over 5,000 people have been tested by Cape Cod Healthcare. Out of those tested, over 13 percent tested positive.

O’Brien cited the steady number of new daily cases and number of hospitalizations as positive signs that the Cape could possibly avoid a surge.

“We are a prepared for a surge, but there is no way that we are looking at one right now,” said O’Brien.

He went on to credit the Cape Cod community for their efforts in social distancing, staying at home and following Governor Charlie Baker’s orders.

“The folks here on the Cape have done a fantastic job with social distancing, staying, and following the governor’s order. You know what? We are making it through this folks, and we are doing it together,” said O’Brien.