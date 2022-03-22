Seaside Le Mans Kickoff Scheduled For April

YARMOUTH – Cape residents are being invited to attend the 2022 Seaside Le Mans Kickoff on Tuesday, April 12 at 5:00-6:30 pm at the Cultural Center of Cape Cod in South Yarmouth.

During the event attendees will hear the announcement of this year’s beneficiaries for the popular event, which brings hundreds of people throughout the region to watch Formula One race carts sponsored by local businesses as they race around a quarter mile track in Mashpee Commons to raise money for local organizations.

Last year’s beneficiaries included the Cape Cod Baseball League, Cape Cod Military Support Organization, Cape Cod Museum of Natural History, and Cape Cod Meals, who each received $60,000, and Cape Cod Health Care, which received $120,000.

The event has raised over $8,000,000 since its inception, with last year’s event raising over $700,000 in total.

This year’s race will take place on Saturday, September 10.

To RSVP or for more information, click here or dial (508) 760-9265.

The deadline to RSVP is April 5.

