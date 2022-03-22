You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Seaside Le Mans Kickoff Scheduled For April

Seaside Le Mans Kickoff Scheduled For April

March 22, 2022

YARMOUTH – Cape residents are being invited to attend the 2022 Seaside Le Mans Kickoff on Tuesday, April 12 at 5:00-6:30 pm at the Cultural Center of Cape Cod in South Yarmouth.

During the event attendees will hear the announcement of this year’s beneficiaries for the popular event, which brings hundreds of people throughout the region to watch Formula One race carts sponsored by local businesses as they race around a quarter mile track in Mashpee Commons to raise money for local organizations.

Last year’s beneficiaries included the Cape Cod Baseball League, Cape Cod Military Support Organization, Cape Cod Museum of Natural History, and Cape Cod Meals, who each received $60,000, and Cape Cod Health Care, which received $120,000.

The event has raised over $8,000,000 since its inception, with last year’s event raising over $700,000 in total.

This year’s race will take place on Saturday, September 10.

To RSVP or for more information, click here or dial (508) 760-9265.

The deadline to RSVP is April 5.

 

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , ,
About CapeCod.com NewsCenter

The award-winning CapeCod.com NewsCenter provides the Cape Cod community with a constant, credible source for local news. We are on the job seven days a week.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 