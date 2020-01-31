You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Seaside Le Mans to Announce 20th Anniversary Beneficiaries Tuesday

Seaside Le Mans to Announce 20th Anniversary Beneficiaries Tuesday

January 31, 2020

SOUTH YARMOUTH – The five beneficiaries of the 2020 Seaside Le Mans – The Race for the Cape Cod community will be unveiled on Tuesday, February 4.

The Cultural Center of Cape Cod in South Yarmouth will be the site of an event to kick off the 20th anniversary of the race, which benefits nonprofit organizations on Cape Cod.

Representatives from the beneficiaries will speak about their causes that will be supported through the race. More than $600,000 in sponsorships and matching funds are expected to be raised this year.

The kickoff event for the fundraiser runs from 4:30 to 6 p.m.

Race day is scheduled for September 12 at Mashpee Commons.

Over $7 million has been raised for causes across the area through Seaside Le Mans since its inaugural race in 2001. The Cape Cod Foundation distributes the funds to the chosen beneficiaries.

The race is presented and underwritten by The Davenport Companies. For more information, visit www.seasidelemans.org.

Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team.


