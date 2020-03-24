Second Confirmed Case of COVID-19 on Nantucket

NANTUCKET – Nantucket Cottage Hospital (NCH) has received confirmation of another positive case of COVID-19 on the island.

It’s the second confirmed case for Nantucket.

In a statement, NCH said that the patient was screened at the hospital on Saturday, March 21 and the test result was reported positive early this morning.

The patient is isolated at home and monitoring their symptoms with NCH’s clinicians.

NCH together with the Town of Nantucket’s Health Department has initiated the process of tracing the patient’s contact with other people as well as NCH staff.

“We must do everything we can to prevent the spread of this virus in the community, so we continue to urge Nantucket residents to follow all aspects of the town’s stay at home order, practice social distancing, limit trips to the grocery store, as well as vigilant hand-washing and hygiene measures,” said Gary Shaw, President and CEO of Nantucket Cottage Hospital.

“The actions all of us take now and in the days and weeks ahead will determine whether we are able to reduce the impact of COVID-19 on our island and avoid a surge of cases that could overwhelm our hospital. Our team at NCH is doing everything we can to care for our island during this challenging time, but we will need the help and support of every member of our community to limit the potential spread of this virus.”

Those experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, sore throat, coughing, muscle aches, and shortness of breath are asked to call ahead to NCH to receive instructions about how to arrive.

The drive-through evaluation site at the main entrance of Nantucket Cottage Hospital is open daily, and is intended for patients experiencing symptoms of respiratory illness.