Second Steamship Authority Employee in a Week Tests Positive for COVID

FALMOUTH – The Steamship Authority has reported the second employee in one week to test positive for the coronavirus.

The individual worked aboard the M/V Martha’s Vineyard, but their name and position was not disclosed by the Authority in order to protect their private health information.

They last worked aboard the vessel on the watch that began with the ship’s 12 pm departure from Vineyard Haven on Wednesday, April 21 and ended with the vessel’s 11:30 arrival in Woods Hole.

The employee was unlikely to have had prolonged exposure to the public, said the Authority.

No interruptions to service were reported as part of the incident.

Testing will be arranged for the employees who were identified as being in close contact with the individual by the Barnstable County Department of Health and Environment and Cape Cod Healthcare.