Secretary of State Bill Galvin Proposes New Plans for Voting this Fall

BOSTON – Massachusetts Secretary of State Bill Galvin released details on Wednesday of plans to expand voting ahead of the September primary and election day in November.

In a memo sent to the Election Law Committee, Galvin detailed plans that allows voters to request a mail-in ballot for the September primary.

Those who are hospitalized or quarantined can have a family member submit their early ballot on their behalf.

Plans also include allowing in-person voting 18 days ahead of the November election and allow early voting seven days ahead of the primary in September.

Currently, there are 12 days allowed for in-person voting ahead of the November election and there is no early voting for the primary.

The polls would be open during at least two weekends before the general election and one weekend before the primary election.

Depending on how many registered voters the municipality has, they would have to be open for a minimum number of hours for early voting.

The state primary is September 1 and the general election is on November 3.