ORLEANS – Cape and Islands State Senator Julian Cyr will hold open office hours Tuesday, March 10 in Orleans.

The office hours will be from 4 to 6 p.m. at Orleans Snow Library.

Cyr will speak and take questions for the first half hour and then hold private meetings with constituents for the remainder of the time.

Individuals seeking a private meeting should call in advance. Please contact Katharine Thibodeau, Legislative Aide for Cyr, at 617-722-1570 or email Katharine.Thibodeau@masenate.gov.