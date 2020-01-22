You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Senate Approves Impeachment Trial Rules, Rejecting Witnesses

January 22, 2020

(Official White House Photo by Joyce N. Boghosian)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) – The Senate has approved rules for President Donald Trump’s trial on two articles of impeachment.

Nearly 13 hours after the first full day of the trial began, senators voted along party lines to accept the rules at close to 2 a.m. Wednesday.

Democrats failed to persuade Republicans to agree to issue subpoenas for documents and witnesses, though those matters can be revisited later.

After one particularly bitter exchange, Chief Justice John Roberts admonished both the Democratic House managers and the White House counsel to “remember where they are.”

Earlier, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell dropped plans for two late-night sessions to hear opening arguments, instead spreading arguments over three days.

