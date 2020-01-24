Senate Bills Would Dramatically Cut Greenhouse Gas Emissions

BOSTON (AP) — The Massachusetts Senate has unveiled a series of bills aimed at dramatically reducing the state’s greenhouse gas emissions over the next few decades.

The bills released Thursday would require the MBTA to transition to an all-electric fleet by 2040 and spur efforts to supply low-cost solar electricity to low-income communities.

The bills would also give the governor and his successors the ability to choose among various market-based forms of carbon pricing to cut greenhouse gas emissions.

Republican Gov. Charlie Baker said this week he is also committed to achieving a climate goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.