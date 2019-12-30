U.S. Senate Candidate to Speak in Harwich

HARWICH – Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate Shannon Liss-Riordan will be the guest speaker at January’s Harwich Democratic Town Committee meeting.

Liss-Riordan is a labor attorney from Brookline who is best known for her class-action cases against companies such as Uber, FedEx, and Starbucks.

She and Congressman Joseph Kennedy III are challenging incumbent Sen. Ed Markey for the Democratic nomination.

The meeting will be held Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 10 a.m. at the Harwich Community Center on Oak Street.

The Harwich Democratic Town Committee meets the first Saturday of every month.

More information on the committee and their upcoming meetings can be found at their Facebook page or contact Ray Gottwald at raygottwald@aol.com.