You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Senate GOP Plans Vote on Trump’s Court Pick Before Election

Senate GOP Plans Vote on Trump’s Court Pick Before Election

September 23, 2020

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Republicans are charging ahead with plans to confirm President Donald Trump’s pick to quickly fill the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat on the Supreme Court.

One possible holdout, GOP Sen. Mitt Romney, said Tuesday he supports holding a vote.

Trump is set to announce his nominee Saturday.

Appeals court judge Amy Coney Barrett is considered the favorite.

Conservatives are pushing for action before Election Day, Nov. 3.

Democrats say it’s too close to the election and say whoever wins the presidency should pick the court nominee.

Confirmation proceedings will touch off a wrenching debate even as early voting for president is underway in several states.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter
About Justin Saunders

Justin Saunders has nearly 10 years of experience in radio, television, online and newspaper journalism across the US and Canada. Justin joined the CapeCod.com NewsCenter in May 2014 and continues to help provide coverage of the Cape and Islands.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 