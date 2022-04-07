You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Senate Poised to Confirm Jackson to Supreme Court

April 7, 2022

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Senate is expected to confirm Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson on Thursday, securing her place as the first Black woman on the high court and giving President Joe Biden a bipartisan endorsement for his historic pick.

Three Republican senators have said they will support Jackson, who would replace Justice Stephen Breyer when he retires this summer.

While the vote will be far from the overwhelming bipartisan confirmations for Breyer and other justices in decades past, it will still be a significant bipartisan accomplishment for Biden in the narrow 50-50 Senate after GOP senators aggressively worked to paint Jackson as too liberal.

By Mary Clare Jalonick and Mark Sherman, Associated Press

