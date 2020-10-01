Moran Announces Endorsements in Re-Election Campaign

FALMOUTH – Plymouth and Barnstable State Senator Susan Moran has received a number of endorsements in her bid for re-election.

Massachusetts Military Support Foundation Founder Don Cox announced his endorsement for Moran, touting his work with her for veterans in the community.

“I am proud to endorse Susan Moran for State Senate,” said Cox.

“I have watched and worked with Senator Moran on several local and regional issues recently. As Senator for the Plymouth and Barnstable District she brings the necessary commitment and dedication to the well-being and quality of life for Veterans, active-duty Military, and their families in Massachusetts.”

Retired Four Star US General Gordon Sullivan, who served as the 32nd Chief of Staff of the Army as well as Acting Secretary of the Army has also endorsed Moran.

“When I came here to live as a year‐round resident of East Falmouth, I became associated with the Cape Cod Military Support Foundation,” said Sullivan.

“Having met her recently, I was happy to find that we share many of the same feelings regarding taking care of our veterans and the environment. I learned that her late father, confined to a wheelchair, was an Air Force veteran who was disabled in the course of serving his country. Senator Moran is keenly aware of the needs of our veterans and I believe she will make every effort to support them.”

The Moran campaign has also rolled out the endorsement of EMILY’s List, which is the nation’s largest resource for women in politics.

“Senator Moran is a hard-working, dedicated and collaborative leader who supports gender equality, women’s reproductive rights, and health care for all,” said Molly Cowan, EMILY’s List regional director for state and local campaigns.

“The EMILY’s List community, now more than three million members strong – is excited to support her candidacy.”

And Plymouth Select Board Chair Ken Tavares has thrown his support behind Senator Moran’s campaign.

“I’m extremely impressed with the performance of our State Senator, Susan Moran,” said Tavares.

“This has been an incredibly trying year for so many in Plymouth, and I have witnessed Senator Moran immediately go to work advocating for the needs of our district, and I am proud to endorse her for re-election to the State Senate.”

Senator Moran is up against Republican and Bourne attorney Jay McMahon in the November general election.