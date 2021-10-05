Senator Moran to Host Housing Roundtable

PLYMOUTH – Plymouth/Barnstable State Senator Susan Moran will host a virtual and in-person roundtable in Plymouth on October 5 that will seek to address insufficient housing in Plymouth, Pembroke and Kingston.

According to a press release, the topic of discussion will focus on challenges of establishing affordable housing in the area, possible solutions and the “potential for greater regional coordination” on the issue.

Housing Economic Development Secretary Mike Kennealy will be in attendance along with State Representatives Kathleen LaNatra and Mathew Muratore.

Other guests will include local officials, town managers, developers, shelter operators and members of the business community.

In-person attendance is by invitation only. The event will take place in the Accomack Room at Plimoth Patuxet and begin at 11 a.m. Guests may also attend via Zoom.

By, Cole Caviston, CapeCod.com NewsCenter