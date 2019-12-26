You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Clothing and Home Goods Drive Underway for Less Fortunate

December 26, 2019

BARNSTABLE – Every year, Senior Corps RSVP provides a service to the community on Martin Luther King Day, and this year is no different.

Senior Corps RSVP has partnered with Housing Assistance Corporation to run a clothing and home goods drive for the homeless called “Comforts of Home.”

Boxes to collect donated goods will be set up at the Barnstable Adult Community Center, Provincetown Senior Center, and Elder Services of Cape Cod & the Islands.

All donations will be collected up until January 17th and delivered to HAC on January 20th.

Senior Corps RSVP is only able to accept new, unopened items for Family Care Packages for shelter clients or for Welcome Home Baskets for families moving from shelter into a permanent home.

For a complete list of donations, visit haconcapecod.org.

