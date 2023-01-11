Seven Roads Removed From Sandwich Plow List

SANDWICH – The Sandwich Department of Public Works has removed seven private roadways from the plowing list for this year.

Forty-seven private roadways were removed from the list in May 2022 for pavement problems, road obstructions, or overgrown vegetation.

Forty of those streets resolved the road issues and then re-petitioned the DPW to be approved for plow service.

The following roads have been removed from this winter’s plowing list after not submitting petitions to the DPW:

Brant Hill Road

Chipman Road

Coach Lane

Great Island Road (Brewster Lane to end)

Knights Way

Pine Road (Forestdale)

West Road

Sandwich’s winter preparations page has more information on how to get ready for potential winter weather.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter