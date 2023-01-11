Seven Roads Removed From Sandwich Plow List

SANDWICH – The Sandwich Department of Public Works has removed seven private roadways from the plowing list for this year.
Forty-seven private roadways were removed from the list in May 2022 for pavement problems, road obstructions, or overgrown vegetation.
Forty of those streets resolved the road issues and then re-petitioned the DPW to be approved for plow service.
The following roads have been removed from this winter’s plowing list after not submitting petitions to the DPW:
- Brant Hill Road
- Chipman Road
- Coach Lane
- Great Island Road (Brewster Lane to end)
- Knights Way
- Pine Road (Forestdale)
- West Road
Sandwich’s winter preparations page has more information on how to get ready for potential winter weather.
By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter