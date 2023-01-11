You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Seven Roads Removed From Sandwich Plow List

January 11, 2023

SANDWICH – The Sandwich Department of Public Works has removed seven private roadways from the plowing list for this year. 

Forty-seven private roadways were removed from the list in May 2022 for pavement problems, road obstructions, or overgrown vegetation.

Forty of those streets resolved the road issues and then re-petitioned the DPW to be approved for plow service.

The following roads have been removed from this winter’s plowing list after not submitting petitions to the DPW:

  • Brant Hill Road
  • Chipman Road
  • Coach Lane
  • Great Island Road (Brewster Lane to end)
  • Knights Way
  • Pine Road (Forestdale)
  • West Road

Sandwich’s winter preparations page has more information on how to get ready for potential winter weather. 

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

