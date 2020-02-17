Orleans Cultural Council Awards 17 Grants

ORLEANS – The 2020 Grant Cycle Recipients have been announced by the Orleans Cultural Council with 17 grants for local music and arts programs.

“We feel it’s important to provide opportunities for local creative people to thrive,” said OCC Chairperson Judy Brainerd.

“Our goal is to create a greater sense of community through the arts and humanities.”

The OCC supports festivals, art education, environmental, education, historic preservation, and local artists providing projects for their community.

A board of appointed members within the council selects which activities are supported.

The full list of approved grants for 2020 are:

Summer Chamber Music Concert – Cape Cod Chamber Music Festival.

Free Family Fun Fair- Cape Cod Children’s Palace.

Creative Outlets: Finding Your Voice Through Arts – Creative Outlets.

Ana Glig in Concert – First Parish Brewster.

Intergenerational Move and Groove – Lucy Gilmore.

Lessons for Orleans K& 1 st Grade – Mass Audubon/Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary.

Grade – Mass Audubon/Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary. Meeting House Chamber Music Festival 2020 – Meeting House Chamber Music Festival.

Open Mic Classical – Monika Woods.

Arts Day 2020 – Nauset Regional Middle School.

Outer Cape Chorale 2020 Concerts – Outer Cape Chorale.

Environmental Education on Pleasant Bay – Pleasant Bay Community Boating.

TEDx Provincetown 2020 – Cape Cod Center for Sustainability.

The Prince of Pirates and The Witch of Wellfleet – Tessa Bry Taylor.

Imagine Your Story Library Performance – Jonathan Keezing.

Capoeira Besouro Caep Cod – Andre Lima.

The OCC is part of a 329 town network that receives funds from the Massachusetts Cultural Council to support community-based programs.