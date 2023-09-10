Hyannis Sewer Expansion to Affect Route 28 Traffic

HYANNIS – Sewer expansion work will impact Route 28 traffic on Monday September 11 from 8:15 am to 5:30 pm.

A single-direction detour of westbound traffic moving from Hyannis into Centerville will be necessary to ensure public safety, with eastbound traffic being maintained with necessary lane adjustments in real-time.

Businesses in the vicinity will remain accessible during construction hours with posted detours and traffic control workers on site to control traffic.

Motorists are asked to drive carefully and follow posted safety signage when traveling through the area.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter