You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Hyannis Sewer Expansion to Affect Route 28 Traffic

Hyannis Sewer Expansion to Affect Route 28 Traffic

September 10, 2023

Map of proposed traffic arrangements, courtesy of the town of Barnstable.

HYANNIS – Sewer expansion work will impact Route 28 traffic on Monday September 11 from 8:15 am to 5:30 pm.

A single-direction detour of westbound traffic moving from Hyannis into Centerville will be necessary to ensure public safety, with eastbound traffic being maintained with necessary lane adjustments in real-time.

Businesses in the vicinity will remain accessible during construction hours with posted detours and traffic control workers on site to control traffic.

Motorists are asked to drive carefully and follow posted safety signage when traveling through the area.

To view live traffic advisories, click here.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story
About CapeCod.com NewsCenter

The award-winning CapeCod.com NewsCenter provides the Cape Cod community with a constant, credible source for local news. We are on the job seven days a week.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 