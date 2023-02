HYANNIS – Wednesday through Tuesday, February 14, the intersection of Phinney’s Lane and Old Strawberry Hill Road will be closed for sewer installation.

Old Strawberry Hill Road will be closed from Route 132 to Sunny-Wood Drive. Local resident traffic will still be allowed access.

Other road closures and detours remain in place along Phinney’s Lane from Great Marsh Road towards Pond Street as Barnstable continues Phase 1 of its sewer expansion project.