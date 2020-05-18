Sewer Work Planned in Barnstable Village Monday

BARNSTABLE – Construction on Kidd’s Hill Road, Business Lane, and Merchants Way in Barnstable is scheduled to begin the week of Monday, May 18 and run through the end of July.

The work is part of the “2020 Municipal Sewer System Extension” project.

Work will involve excavating trenches in the roads, installing sanitary sewer pipes and manhole covers, back-filling, compacting, and paving.

During portions of May and June, Kidd’s Hill Road will be closed for construction at each side of its intersection with Merchants Way.

During portions of June and July, Business Lane and the south half of Merchants Way will be closed for construction.

Drivers are advised to slow down, follow posted safety signs and use caution when traveling through construction areas or seek alternate routes.

Normal work hours are set for 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The project is being funded by MassWorks.