Shepley Wood Products and Cape Cod Coffee partner to Create “Civic Roast”

Shepley Wood Products and Cape Cod Coffee are teaming up to introduce “Civic Roast”, a Coffee for a Cause. Their goal is simple – bring our community together and pay it forward to our neighbors with every cup.

A portion of the proceeds from this specialty blend go directly to support aﬀordable housing programs on Cape Cod with Habitat for Humanity and Housing Assistance Corporation.

Shepley Wood Products and Cape Cod Coffee are two Cape Cod businesses that understand that when like-minded organizations partner together to help support important causes, it amplifies our impact.

“Here at Cape Cod Coffee, we believe that supporting our local community is vitally important. One way we do that is with our line of coffees – Coffee for a Cause. We are so excited to be partnering up with Shepley by adding Civic Roast to support affordable housing programs”, Jan Aggerbeck, Owner, Cape Cod Coffee.

Shepley is committed to building a stronger community through volunteerism, involvement, and philanthropic giving. Tony Shepley has referred to our charitable giving philosophy as ‘Civic Rent’.

“I view ‘civic rent’ as a social obligation that we should pay back to our community both personally and professionally. The center of every family is the home. Without safe, stable, and affordable housing, any family is at risk” says Tony Shepley.

‘Civic Roast’ is a bright, smooth, and perfectly balanced blend that combines Cape Cod Coﬀee’s passion for roasting exceptional coffee with Shepley’s charitable philosophy.

Habitat for Humanity of Cape Cod partners with families in need of an affordable home to build one of their own; fostering stability, self-reliance and a strong sense of community and has developed over 150 affordable homes on Cape Cod.

“Habitat for Humanity of Cape Cod appreciates all that Shepley Wood Products does for advocating for affordable/workforce housing on Cape Cod. As a generous supporter of Habitat for the last 20 years, they have been instrumental in changing the lives of countless families here on Cape Cod. We couldn’t do it without them,” says Wendy Cullinan, CEO and President of Habitat for Humanity Cape Cod.

Housing Assistance Corporation offers housing programs and services throughout Cape Cod, Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket. Their mission is to deliver housing and services that meet the needs of our local community and limit our impact on natural resources; and to engage in responsible economic development that generates jobs, stabilizes housing and strengthens the community.

“We are stronger together,” says Alisa Magnotta, CEO of Housing Assistance. “Whether it’s advocating for zoning changes so it’s as easy to build a multi-family, or creating partnerships that raise funds and awareness like Shepley and Cape Cod Coffee.”

Civic Roast is available in 16oz bags and in c-cups online at capecodcoffee.com and in-store at their 10 Evergreen Circle & Mashpee Commons locations.