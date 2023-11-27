WAREHAM – State and Wareham Police are investigating a shooting in Wareham late Monday afternoon. Wareham Police reported that Main Street between Pierceville Road and County Road will be closed to thru-traffic, due to an active crime scene being investigated by the Wareham Police Department and the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office. The scene is contained and there is no threat to the immediate public.
Shooting investigation closes section of Main Street in Wareham
November 27, 2023
