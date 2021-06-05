You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Shrinking Giants: North Atlantic Right Whales Getting Tinier

Shrinking Giants: North Atlantic Right Whales Getting Tinier

June 5, 2021

NEW YORK (AP) – A new study says the hulking giants of the deep, North Atlantic right whales, are on average about three feet shorter than just 20 years ago.

The study says the critically endangered whales are shrinking because of the stress of getting tangled in fishing gear, crashing into ships, and climate change moving their food supply north.

There are only 356 of the whales left. Scientists say their smaller size is a big deal because it reduces their ability to reproduce.

Full grown North Atlantic right whales used to average 46 feet. Now the younger generation is on track to not quite average 43 feet.

By Seth Borenstein, Associated Press

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 