Significant Drought Conditions Continue Across Massachusetts

BOSTON – Due to four months of below normal rainfall, Massachusetts Energy and Environmental Affairs (EEA) Secretary Kathleen Theoharides declared a Level 2 – Significant Drought in all seven regions of the Commonwealth – the Western, Connecticut River Valley, Central, Northeast, Southeast, Cape Cod, and Islands regions.

The drought level remains unchanged from the previous month’s declaration.

At a Level 2 – Significant Drought, as outlined in the Massachusetts Drought Management Plan, conditions are becoming significantly dry and warrant detailed monitoring of drought conditions, close coordination among state and federal agencies, emphasis on water conservation, more stringent watering restrictions, and technical outreach and assistance for the affected municipalities.

“Although recent rain events have been helpful, the combination of four months of below normal rainfall and consistently above normal temperatures throughout the summer have led to very dry conditions in every region of Massachusetts,” said Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Kathleen Theoharides.

“All levels of government are coordinating to address these critical drought conditions, and it is essential that residents and businesses across the Commonwealth take extra care to conserve water both indoors and outdoors and be mindful of the increased risk of brush and wildland fire when using any fire or smoking materials.”

The declaration was informed by recommendations and discussions from a recent meeting of the Drought Management Task Force (DMTF), composed of state and federal officials and other entities, and will remain in effect until water levels return to normal in the affected regions.

Rainfall totals for August were below normal across the majority of the state.

Rainfall was generally the lowest across southeastern Massachusetts, the Cape and Islands, and the highest in the Berkshires and central Worcester County.

Meanwhile, temperatures remained above normal, as August temperatures averaged 2 to 4 degrees above normal across much of Massachusetts.

Additionally, wildland fire risk continues across the state. Extended drought conditions have rendered grasses, shrubs and forest fuels very dry across most of the state, and extremely dry in areas of the Southeast, resulting in increased wildfire risk and added challenges for firefighting agencies.

Long term precipitation deficits have also led to extremely dry soil conditions, which results in fires burning deep into the ground, and taking multiple days to extinguish.

Fire officials remind the public to be very aware of this situation, and to be careful with all open burning and disposal of combustible materials.

The state continues to monitor and assess the drought situation, and any associated environmental, municipal and agricultural impacts.

Task Force officials also noted that the state’s streamflow saw overall improvement in July because of scattered rainfall.

However, within the first two weeks of August, conditions seem to have worsened, with overall monthly streamflow levels well below normal in most regions.

The state asks residents in every region across the Commonwealth to be very mindful of the amount of water they are using, to be proactive in reducing or eliminating outdoor water use, to reduce indoor water use, and to address plumbing leaks as soon as possible.

Limiting nonessential outdoor watering is one of the most effective ways to minimize the impacts of drought on water supply and the environment, and ensure there is enough water for fire protection.

All the steps will help reduce water use to ensure essential needs such as drinking water and fire protection are being met, and habitats have enough water to recover.