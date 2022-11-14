Six Affordable Homes Completed in Harwich

HARWICH – Habitat for Humanity of Cape Cod is inviting the public to celebrate the completion of six affordable homes in Harwich.

The dedication and open house for the homes on Murray Lane (93 – 97 Main Street) in West Harwich is happening on Thursday, November 17th at 2pm.

The road is named in honor of Bob Murray, who was a local housing advocate.

Those planning on attending should park at the nearby First Baptist Church and walk to the event if possible.

The group said Habitat homes are one- to three-bedroom houses, with the price for the homeowner typically falling between $138,000 to $168,000.

The organization said they have 21 more affordable homes under construction on the Cape.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter