Sixth Annual Cape Cod Hydrangea Fest Kicks Off This Weekend

HYANNIS – The sixth annual Cape Cod Hydrangea Festival kicks off this weekend.

From now until Sunday, July 19, people can tour dozens of gardens rain or shine and participate in educational lectures that will be offered virtually.

Those touring the gardens will be required to wear face coverings and practice safe social distancing.

The private gardens are designed and maintained by homeowners with proceeds going to benefit eight non-profit organizations across the Cape.

Garden tours are $5 per person per garden and each garden is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information on the festival’s events, click here.