Snow Plow Operators Needed Cape-Wide

SANDWICH – Both MassDOT and local towns are focusing efforts on recruiting snow plow operators ahead of the winter season amid a drop in interest from contractors.

Sandwich Department of Public Works Director Paul Tilton said increased rates for all equipment and a $300 end-of-season bonus are being utilized to help replace old hands.

“A couple times last year we fell far behind and we just had our own crews trying to make up the difference, but unfortunately when you fall behind that’s when you start to get the snowpack and the ice buildup. Then you just trying to dig yourself out from a hole,” Tilton said.

Tilton added the town usually has about 25 contractors per season and currently only has five.

“There’s a few local veterans that are very trustworthy and we rely on them heavily each year. But we’re reaching out to some newer companies and some new folks and going outside of Sandwich as well to try to attract enough people to help us.”

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation has also been on the hunt for plow operators this season as agencies struggle to find contractors.

Snow plow contractor applications can be found on the Town of Sandwich’s website.

Those interested can also contact the Sandwich DPW at 508-833-8002 or stop by the DPW office at 500 Route 130, Sandwich, MA.