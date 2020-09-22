You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Soaring Wealth During Pandemic Highlights Rising Inequality

September 22, 2020

WASHINGTON (AP) — Americans’ household wealth rebounded last quarter to a record high as the stock market quickly recovered from a pandemic-induced plunge in March.

Yet the gains flowed mainly to the most affluent households even as tens of millions of people endured job losses and shrunken incomes.

The Federal Reserve said households’ net worth jumped nearly 7% in the second quarter to $119 trillion.

That figure had sunk to $111.3 trillion in the first quarter, when the coronavirus battered the economy and sent stock prices tumbling.

The full recovery of wealth even while the economy has recovered only about half the jobs lost to the pandemic recession underscores what many economists see as America’s widening economic inequality.

